14,430 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3,886.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after purchasing an additional 416,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 389.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Repligen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.80, for a total value of $3,716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,068,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 934 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $175,339.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,176.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,945 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $179.53 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 309.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.