135,994 Shares in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 135,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of At Home Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,530,000. No Street GP LP bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

NYSE:HOME opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 82,998 shares worth $1,702,550. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

