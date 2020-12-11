1,270 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after purchasing an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in American Tower by 20.3% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 33.0% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $219.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,134 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

