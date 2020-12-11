1,177 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $80.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

