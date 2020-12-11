1,105 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

