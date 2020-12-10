Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells $101,872.50 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -287.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Zynga by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,879,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 358.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

