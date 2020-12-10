Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $42.72 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 643,210 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

