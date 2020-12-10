Zilla Reaches Market Cap of $131,329.29 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Zilla has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Zilla has a total market cap of $131,329.29 and $87.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

