ZEON Achieves Market Cap of $7.66 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $195,853.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00437548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00025271 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

