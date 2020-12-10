Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Sells $399,318.16 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $376.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $382.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

