Zebi (ZCO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $173,604.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Liquid, Koinex and Hotbit. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00026416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00151914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00909967 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00216483 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00486782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00167785 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Koinex, Hotbit, OKEx, Liquid, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

