Zap (ZAP) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. Zap has a market capitalization of $24.64 million and $1.18 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Zap has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00067156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.75 or 0.00436953 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.