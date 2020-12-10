Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.94.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $85,606.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,826.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,949,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 33,309 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

