Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $988.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.68.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

