Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.51. DXC Technology posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 95.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 74.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

