Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. Dynatrace reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.26.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $2,221,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,879,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,645 shares of company stock valued at $4,961,238. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $70,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

