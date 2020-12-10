Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.53.

YUM stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.70. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

