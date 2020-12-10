Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XHR. ValuEngine upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $261,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.