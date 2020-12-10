Xcel Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $65.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

