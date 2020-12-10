Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $86,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $219.48 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.32.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,375 shares of company stock worth $77,051,527 over the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.82.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

