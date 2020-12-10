Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

