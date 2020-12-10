Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Lifted to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.00.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Cormark raised their price target on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

TSE:WCP opened at C$4.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.61. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,333,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,763,914.28. Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $165,966 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

