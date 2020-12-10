Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Overweight

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.57, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,427.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

