Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,382,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 250,750 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 210,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.34.

WFC opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

