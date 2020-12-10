Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.44.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $69.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

