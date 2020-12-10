Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.69 on Monday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.