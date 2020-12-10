Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $216.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.19. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

