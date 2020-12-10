Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.44 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

