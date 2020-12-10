Weld Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.22 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $954.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

