Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in WD-40 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 769,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,851,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 440,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 344,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,816. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDFC stock opened at $258.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $264.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.39.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

