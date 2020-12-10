Weld Capital Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.48.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $134.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $144.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.