Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 79,628 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Weld Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 79,628 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

