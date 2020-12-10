Weld Capital Management LLC Sells 17,026 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,026 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $2,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,416,401.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CSFB assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.73.

NYSE DAR opened at $51.14 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

