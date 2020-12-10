Weld Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Weld Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,423 shares of company stock valued at $5,857,607 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $279.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $310.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.