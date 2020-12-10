Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,735 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,918,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $669,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after purchasing an additional 605,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 133,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $3,002,058.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

The Wendy's Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

