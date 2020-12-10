Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,166 Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after buying an additional 584,670 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after buying an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after buying an additional 199,252 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,078,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after buying an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after buying an additional 930,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.34 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.