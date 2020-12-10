Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIV. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is currently 130.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIV. Scotiabank raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

