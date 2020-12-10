Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Weld Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 291,022 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $702.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

