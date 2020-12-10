Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 56,656 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Quotient worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 20.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quotient alerts:

QTNT opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $725.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.30. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,911,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.