Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,709 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Integer by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 21.4% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,623,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 4.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITGR opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.84. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

