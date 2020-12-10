Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merk Investments LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 1,249,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 201,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,419 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,626,000 after acquiring an additional 273,369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81,154 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

SSR Mining stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. SSR Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

