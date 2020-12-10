Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Masco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

Masco stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

