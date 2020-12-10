Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,783 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,145,615 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $151,278,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,928 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,252 shares of company stock worth $35,107,806. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

EA stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

