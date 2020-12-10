Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,994 shares of company stock worth $15,230,179. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

