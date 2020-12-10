Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.64.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $354.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

