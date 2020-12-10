Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $833,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of BIGC opened at $78.56 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 911,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $59,988,374.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent Bellm sold 160,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $10,584,953.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,627,934 shares in the company, valued at $107,101,777.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

