Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 177,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.