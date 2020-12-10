Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,020.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $83.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.