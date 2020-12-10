Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,187,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,696,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,679 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after purchasing an additional 651,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,941,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,583,000 after purchasing an additional 590,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,024 shares of company stock valued at $10,659,073 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

