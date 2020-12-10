Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New $355,000 Investment in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 302,991 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

ETH opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

